The restaurant says internal investigations showed that the customer insisted on paying for the extra packets of chilli sauce.

PETALING JAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia has filed a police report after a customer claimed that a staff member at an outlet charged him for extra packets of chilli sauce.

The restaurant said an internal investigation revealed that the customer insisted on paying for an additional 10 packets of chilli sauce and urged the crew to issue a receipt for the purchase.

In a statement, McDonald’s said the incident occurred at its outlet in Ayer Keroh, Melaka, when a staff member unintentionally gave the customer insufficient packets of chilli sauce.

“Our staff member then promptly provided additional packets of chilli sauce when requested by the customer.”

It said the customer then became extremely irate and verbally aggressive towards their staff, and demanded that the chilli sauce packets be sold to him.

“Despite our crew’s attempts to clarify that chilli sauce is provided free of charge, the customer angrily insisted on being charged for the 10 packets.

“McDonald’s Malaysia is deeply disappointed with the actions of the customer, who not only displayed aggression towards our staff but also posted inaccurate information about the incident on social media.

“We have reported this incident to the police to ensure the safety of our crew in light of the customer’s aggressive behaviour,” it said.

The incident had gone viral on social media, with the original posting garnering about 300 shares and over 900 comments on Facebook.