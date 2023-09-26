The bread producer, however, says the prices for its Original Classic white bread, wholemeal bread and Toast’em bread series will remain unchanged.

PETALING JAYA: Major bread producer Gardenia will raise its prices for selected products, including its Twiggies, come Oct 1.

The prices of its Original Classic white bread, wholemeal bread and Toast‘em bread series however will remain unchanged, it said.

“This is to ensure the price increase (on selected products) would not burden our customers,” Gardenia told FMT.

The company also confirmed a new price list for 30 of its products currently circulating on social media.

In September last year, Gardenia increased the prices of its loaves, spreads and other products citing the impact of inflation on raw materials.

The upcoming price hike will be implemented throughout the country and it is the third such increase since Dec 1, 2021.

Beginning Oct 1, the price of Gardenia Fluffy Buns 280gm will increase to RM4.20 (up 67 sen), Gardenia Puazz! 90gm will cost RM2.60 (up 52 sen), Gardenia Quickbites 50gm will increase to RM1.20 (up 20 sen) and Gardenia Double Choc Muffins 70gm will cost RM2.30 (up 42 sen).

Meanwhile, Gardenia Twiggies 76gm will increase to RM2.10 (up 36 sen), Gardenia Squiggles 50gm will cost RM1.60 (up 32 sen), Gardenia Sandwich Bread Rolls 240gm will cost RM3 (up 51 sen), Gardenia Toast’em Waffles 42gm will increase to RM1.60 (up 29 sen) and Gardenia Auntie Rosie’s Kaya 200gm will cost RM3.80 (up 62 sen).

This also affects Gardenia NuMee 450gm which will increase to RM2 (up 37 sen) and Gardenia NuMee Keluarga 900gm which will cost RM3.20 (up 64 sen).

