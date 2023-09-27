Police are still trying to ascertain the motive for the murder.

PETALING JAYA: The police have arrested four men in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fruit trader in Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Brickfields police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the suspects, aged between 29 and 53, were arrested pending further investigation.

He said police were still establishing the motive for the attack.

“The case is being investigated for murder,” he said in a statement today, adding that officers responded to an emergency call at 7.40pm yesterday.

He said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, an 80-year-old fruit trader, dead in a two-storey house, with stab wounds to his back and face.

“According to a witness, the deceased visited the house frequently to pick up fruits for sale in the morning market,” he said.