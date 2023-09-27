The electoral watchdog says Lim Hui Ying’s announcement contradicts the principles of clean and fair elections.

PETALING JAYA: Electoral watchdog Bersih has slammed the unity government for going against clean and fair elections in the run-up to the Pelangai state polls.

Bersih specifically took aim at deputy education minister Lim Hui Ying for announcing additional allocations to three schools in Pelangai amid the election period, saying it contradicts the principles of clean and fair elections.

“Although it is not an offence under the current law to announce allocations during an election, Bersih believes the action is in contradiction with the principles of clean and fair elections because the opposition has no access to such resources or government machinery,” it said in a statement today.

Bersih said it viewed announcing such allocations as a form of undue influence by the government during the election period.

It said the announcement would not have violated the principle if additional allocations were given to all vernacular schools throughout Pahang, and not only schools in Pelangai.

Last week, Lim announced additional allocations totalling RM110,000 to three schools – SJKC Manchis and SJKC Telemong, which received RM30,000 each, and SJKT Ladang Renjok, which was given RM50,000.

Bachok’s PAS MP Syahir Che Sulaiman questioned Lim for the announcement, saying the action clearly contradicted DAP’s stance on fair election practices.

He said that announcing projects and allocations before or during a campaign only provided the government an unfair advantage.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann had also slammed Barisan Nasional’s offer of free motor oil changes in Pelangai last night, following a Malaysiakini report that at least 15 motorcycles had lined up for the service at Kampung Shafie near Simpang Pelangai.

“Any parties or candidates who think it is harmless to provide free motor oil during elections position themselves on a slippery slope, Fann told FMT.

“The giving of motor oil or anything that is of value can be considered as bribery under Section 10, or as treating under Section 8 of the Election Offences Act.”

He urged their opponents to file reports with the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.