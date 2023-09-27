Melaka executive councillor Dr Akmal Saleh says Ti Lian Ker should stay silent if he doesn’t understand the hardship faced by the people.

PETALING JAYA: Melaka executive councillor Dr Akmal Saleh has hit back at a former MCA vice-president for criticising the Umno man’s threat to revoke a rice miller’s licence for allegedly refusing to sell local rice at prices set by Putrajaya.

This comes after Ti Lian Ker slammed Akmal, who is also Umno Youth chief, saying the executive council member’s actions could be considered bullying and intimidation.

In response, the rural development, agriculture and food security committee chairman told Ti to be quiet if he did not understand the problems the people were facing.

“If you don’t know the real issues and hardship faced by the people, it’s better to stay silent rather than speak, as it makes you appear less intelligent.

“My responsibility is to safeguard the interests of the people, not to protect the interests of big ‘towkays’. I don’t care,” Akmal said in a Facebook post.

In a now-viral video, Akmal is seen inspecting rice stocks and documents at a rice miller’s warehouse. He then admonished the rice miller for allegedly refusing to sell local rice because of the small profit margin.

He also threatened to revoke the rice miller’s licence, seize his goods and seal off his factory.

Ti said Akmal should instead seek to understand the challenges businesses were facing and the problematic government policies affecting the nation’s food security.

He added that making threats and arm-twisting businesses would not solve the problem.