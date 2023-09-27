The number of flood victims in Kedah increased from 81 people this morning to 701 as of tonight.

PETALING JAYA: The floods in Perlis have subsided with its sole evacuation centre closing in the afternoon, though the number of flood evacuees in Kedah has increased substantially from 81 to 701.

According to Bernama, the SK Arau relief centre in Perlis closed at 2.45pm with all the victims from two villages allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, the head of Kedah’s disaster management secretariat Major Suhaimi Zain said the 701 evacuees are from 201 families residing in the Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar and Pokok Sena districts.

They have been relocated to seven relief centres in the respective districts.

Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor was quoted as saying that the state government would be distributing aid to the victims as soon as they were able to return home.