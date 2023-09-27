Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul says the parliamentary committee on security also intends to revive the National Civics Bureau.

PETALING JAYA: The parliamentary committee on security intends to urge the government to revive the national service training programme (PLKN), says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul.

In a segment with Astro Awani, Johari said the committee’s intention is to instil patriotism among youths, adding that reviving the National Civics Bureau (BTN) is also among its proposals.

“(The parliamentary committee) is moving in that direction, to ask the government to bring back PLKN (and BTN).

“Because, right now, there are no such programmes in schools and universities,” said Johari.

He added that youngsters wanted to be exposed to politics and take part in developing the nation, and such programmes would help to train them.

“I want to see our youngsters gain leadership skills and be moulded into great leaders, so that Malaysia will remain on the right track and progress with Asean’s economic growth.”

PLKN and BTN were abolished by the former Pakatan Harapan administration in 2018.

Since then, there have been repeated calls for PLKN to be revived.