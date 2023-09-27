The election court had declared the party’s victory in the parliamentary seat null and void after ruling that aid given to voters constituted bribery.

PETALING JAYA: PAS will review the Terengganu election court’s judgment which annulled its victory in the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th general election before deciding to file an appeal.

“We will decide whether to appeal or not after going through the written judgment, which was based on Section 37 of the Election Offences Act 1954,” the party’s secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, told FMT.

He said the PAS top leadership will meet to discuss the matter soon.

PAS has until Oct 3 to appeal, and a by-election will be called if an appeal is not filed.

Yesterday, the election court ruled in favour of the petitioner, Wan Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil, in his bid to unseat PAS’s Che Alias Hamid, who won the seat with a 27,179-vote majority in a four-cornered fight.

Justice Anselm Charles Fernandis found that the payment of i-Belia and i-Siswa aid to voters during the campaign period constituted bribery.

Yesterday, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said PAS and Perikatan Nasional were prepared to defend the seat if a by-election was called.