Umno leader Puad Zarkashi says MACC must look into the election court’s findings in nullifying PAS’s victories in Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe two PAS candidates over their nullified victories in the 15th general election.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said PAS’s Kemaman and Kuala Terengganu candidates should be probed since the election court had nullified their GE15 victories due to bribery.

“The election court nullified their victories due to corruption. Is there no prima facie case? Why hasn’t MACC charged them?

“It’s very odd; the court has ruled (that there was bribery), but (no one was) charged and the candidates can still run (in the subsequent by-elections) again.

“MACC must investigate (the allegations and look into the court’s findings) immediately and charge (the offenders),” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, the Kuala Terengganu election court nullified PN’s GE15 victory in Kemaman after it found that the payment of i-Belia and i-Siswa aid to voters during the campaign period constituted bribery.

Election judge Anselm Charles Fernandis ruled that the petitioner, Wan Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil, had proven allegations of bribery by PAS’s Che Alias Hamid beyond reasonable doubt.

On June 27, another election court annulled PAS’s Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s GE15 victory in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat.

The court reportedly ruled that there were elements of bribery, also through the distribution of i-Belia and i-Siswa aid.

Bersih had also called for Amzad to be charged in court since the election court’s findings showed that corruption had taken place.

Nonetheless, in the subsequent by-election, Amzad secured a substantial victory with a majority of 47,266 votes, earning 68,369 votes.

He defeated his Pakatan Harapan opponent Azan Ismail by a whopping 47,266 votes, a higher majority compared with the 40,907-vote majority he garnered in GE15.