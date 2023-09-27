Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi says the Islamic party should share power and provide checks and balances within the government.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has proposed that PAS leave Perikatan Nasional (PN) to join the unity government to strengthen the position of Islam.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said PAS should not waste time “issuing various fatwas” that divide the Malay community.

“PAS should be moving forward. Leave PN and join the unity government. Share power and provide checks and balances within the government.

“It’s better (for PAS) to be in the government to stabilise politics, build the nation, promote the Islamic agenda (and) Malay interests, and equality,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Puad was responding to former Umno veteran Annuar Musa, who claimed that Umno was no longer relevant as the people were still holding on to the “No Anwar, No DAP” sentiment, and now “No Umno”, following the outcome of the six state elections on Aug 12.

PN had won 80% of the seats contested by BN, while making major inroads in traditional Pakatan Harapan strongholds.

Annuar, a former Ketereh MP now with PAS, also invited Umno members to join the Islamic party if they wanted to continue advocating Malay interests.

However, Puad asked: “What advocating is he talking about? What achievements has Annuar made since joining PAS?”

After the 15th general election, Umno became part of the administration led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PAS is in the opposition with Bersatu through PN.