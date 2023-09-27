Federal government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil says there were no discussions of changes when the ministers met today.

PUTRAJAYA: There were no discussions of any Cabinet reshuffle when it met today, says federal government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

“It was not discussed (at the Cabinet meeting today),” the communications and digital minister said at a press conference at his ministry here.

Fahmi was asked whether the Cabinet had discussed the matter.

Speculation of possible changes in the Cabinet lineup gained traction after the civil service heads of five ministries were moved to new positions yesterday.

