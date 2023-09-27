The residents of two villages had expressed concern that their water catchment areas, plantation land and crops would be destroyed.

PETALING JAYA: The Sabah government has revoked the gold prospecting licence at Bukit Tompong, located near Mt Kinabalu, putting to rest fears of over a thousand villagers in the area.

Paginatan assemblyman Abidin Madingkir said chief minister Hajiji Noor decided that the licence should be withdrawn after he was made aware of the matter, the Daily Express reported.

“With this announcement, the doubts and fears of residents here these past months are over,” he was quoted as saying.

It was previously reported that villagers from Kampung Bongkud and Kampung Namaus had feared that any mining would destroy the water catchment areas, plantation land and crops.

Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd CEO Jontih Enggihon said while the mining of valuable minerals in the area would have added to the government’s coffers, it was natural for the people to oppose such projects because of environmental concerns.

Apart from gold, the licence was also issued to mine non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE).

“I received instructions from the chief minister who, due to his concern for the people, decided that the prospecting licence for Bukit Tompong here be revoked,” Jontih said.