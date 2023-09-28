A joint letter will be submitted to law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said by Oct 6, three days before Parliament sits again.

KUALA LUMPUR: The political secretaries of all ministers will submit a letter to the minister overseeing parliamentary matters calling for the suspension of Putrajaya MP Radzi Jidin for his “rude behaviour”.

The prime minister’s senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, said the letter will be sent to law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said by Oct 6.

The move to suspend Radzi came after the former education minister lashed out at Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the winding up of the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review in the Dewan Rakyat on Sept 19.

Radzi was subsequently ejected from the House, with his fellow Perikatan Nasional MPs then staging a walkout.

The Dewan will sit again on Oct 9.

Shamsul said Radzi’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“You can criticise and have different views, but don’t insult,” he said after attending an event at a mosque here today.

Last week, the council of political aides to government MPs, headed by Shamsul, also called for Radzi to be suspended.

Radzi had repeatedly demanded that Anwar retract his remarks against him and PN.

Anwar was explaining the conditional discharge granted to his deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his corruption case when he said that while Radzi could laugh, “you (PN) did the same thing when it was your (PN’s) administration”.