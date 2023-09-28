Kuala Lumpur police said the incident is being investigated for reckless and dangerous driving.

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a crash near Batu Caves after a viral video showed several motorcyclists chasing down a car.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department chief Sarifudin Salleh said the incident happened yesterday on Jalan Gombak, heading towards Sentul Point.

He said a Nissan Almera had rear-ended the left side of a motorcycle and a Proton Saga.

The driver of the Nissan Almera then fled the scene and was pursued by several motorcyclists.

“The driver has yet to make a police report,” Sarifudin said, adding that the case is being investigated for reckless and dangerous driving under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.