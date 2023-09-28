Onn says the Southern Tigers are closing in on another season undefeated.

PETALING JAYA: Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi has congratulated the Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) football team for clinching its 10th Super League title since 2014.

JDT became the first club to win the league 10 years in a row after a resounding 4-0 victory over PDRM FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri.

“Even sweeter, JDT still have the chance to finish the season undefeated, as they did in 2016, 2020, and 2022, if they continue to maintain their winning record in the remaining Super League matches,” Onn said in a Facebook statement.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, for his efforts in ensuring JDT’s dominance of domestic football.

The Machap assemblyman said the 10th Super League title is the 25th item of silverware added to JDT’s trophy cabinet.

In the match against PDRM, JDT scored the first goal through its phenomenal marksman Bergson da Silva in the 37th minute. Juan Muniz added the second before the halftime break.

In the second half, the Southern Tigers added two more goals through Arif Aiman Hanapi and Fernando Forestieri.

In July, JDT also defeated Kuala Lumpur City 2-0 in the FA Cup final.