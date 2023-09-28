Kedah continues to be the worst-hit, with 1,813 people in four districts placed in relief centres so far.

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kedah has increased to 1,813 people from 530 families tonight compared to 1,220 people from 372 families this morning.

The head of Kedah’s disaster management secretariat Major Suhaimi Zain said the victims were evacuated to 13 relief centres in the Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Baling districts.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims also increased to 48 people compared to 42 people this morning, with all the victims placed at SK Kubang Gajah in Arau.

Perlis Civil Defence Force director Izaimi Daud said the six new victims were members of a family from Kampung Alor Ara.

“If it doesn’t rain tonight and the night tide doesn’t affect the water level, the victims will probably be allowed to go home tomorrow,” he said when contacted by Bernama.