PETALING JAYA: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has risen from 701 last night to 1,220 this morning.

According to the Kedah disaster management committee, the victims have been placed in 11 relief centres in the Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Baling districts.

Four centres have been set up in Kubang Pasu – at SMK Changlun, Dewan Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang, SK Malau and Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu – and two in Kota Setar (SK Taman Aman and SMK Kepala Batas).

The remaining five are at SK Bukit Hijau, Maahad Tarbiyah Derang and Surau Permatang Limau in Pokok Sena, as well as SK Iboi and SMK Jerai in Baling, Bernama reported.

In Perlis, flash floods hit Kampung Kubang Gajah following continuous rain since yesterday. One temporary relief centre was opened at SK Kubang Gajah in Arau last night to accommodate residents from low-lying areas.

The state’s civil defence force director, Izaimi Daud, said the centre was opened at 8pm to accommodate 42 victims from 16 families.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the flood situation in Arau had returned to normal with the closure of the relief centre at SK Arau, after all evacuees, involving 38 people from 11 families in Kampung Titi Besi and Kampung Kebun, returned home.