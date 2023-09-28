Samarahan, Serian and Sri Aman have been experiencing hazy conditions for most of the day.

PETALING JAYA: Several parts of Sarawak have been experiencing unhealthy air quality because of hazy conditions.

The environment department’s air pollutant index (API) showed an unhealthy level of 152 in Samarahan and 159 in Serian as of 5pm today.

Samarahan’s API breached the 100 mark at 4am, while Serian has been experiencing hazy conditions since 11pm.

Sri Aman is bordering on unhealthy air levels, with the API at 100.

The air quality in Kuching is also close to unhealthy levels at 97.

The air quality in other parts of the country remains between good and moderate levels. Cheras, however, is close to recording an unhealthy API at 95 as of 5pm, as well as Tasek Ipoh (92) in Perak.