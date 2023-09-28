Sarawak PKR chief Roland Engan says he understands the request for PKR to represent PH in contesting against GPS.

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s central leadership council will meet to discuss its Sarawak chapter’s decision not to contest the Jepak by-election on Nov 4.

Sarawak PKR chief Roland Engan said the state leadership had decided on the matter on Monday but would bring its decision to the top leadership when it meets on Oct 8.

“We understand the request for PKR to represent Pakatan Harapan in contesting (the seat).

“We will also continue to discuss the matter with the Sarawak Pakatan Harapan leadership council as soon as possible,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Roland’s deputy Abun Sui Anyit said Sarawak PKR had decided not to field a candidate in Jepak in order to maintain the federal government’s stability.

However, Jepak DAP chief Tonny Ung urged Sarawak PKR to reconsider its decision to skip the by-election, saying it was important for Sarawak PH to act as a check and balance on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

Abun told FMT earlier that contesting the seat could affect the stability of the federal government, of which GPS is a key component.

The Jepak by-election was called following the death of its assemblyman Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15.

GPS has held the seat since 1996, when the coalition was part of Barisan Nasional.