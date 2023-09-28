Brickfields chief says police detained 13 people this morning in connection with the killing.

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested their prime suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a fruit trader in Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday.

Brickfields police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said this morning, officers from his station arrested 13 foreign nationals, aged between 22 and 52, and seized items police believe are connected to the case.

“All suspects have been placed under remand until Oct 4,” Amihizam said in a statement, adding that the case is being treated as a murder inquiry but investigating officers have yet to establish a motive for the killing.

Yesterday, police said they arrested four men in connection with the case.

Amihizam said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, an 80-year-old fruit trader, dead in a two-storey house, with stab wounds to his back and face.

“According to a witness, the deceased visited the house frequently to pick up fruits for sale in the morning market,” he said.