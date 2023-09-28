Singapore’s food regulations require products containing allergens to be declared on its packaging labels to protect consumers with allergies.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of the Taste Original’s Organic Mee Suar (300g), produced in Malaysia, after detecting gluten though it was not declared on the packaging label.

As gluten is an allergen, SFA said it had directed the importer, Taste Original Pte Ltd, to recall the product.

“The recall is ongoing,” said SFA in a statement today.

According to SFA, allergens in food could result in allergic reactions.

It said Singapore’s food regulations required food products containing allergens to be declared on the packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

“All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

“Gluten does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of, or allergic, to gluten,” it said.

Gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains.