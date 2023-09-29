The bank said the waiver will be in force until further notice.

PETALING JAYA: Bank Islam has joined at least three other banks in extending the waiver for merchant service fee on those who accept e-wallet payments through the DuitNow system.

The waiver will remain until further notice, the bank said in a statement this evening.

Public Bank and Maybank have also opted to postpone the lifting of the waiver until further notice, while CIMB Bank will maintain the waiver until Dec 31.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sought to assure low-income groups that the transaction fee charged to vendors will not be a burden.

He added that the decision to lift the waiver was made by Bank Negara, and the central bank will explain its decision soon.