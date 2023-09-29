The boy was taking part in co-curricular activities with classmates of St Anthony primary school in Bintulu, Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA: An 11-year-old schoolboy in Bintulu, Sarawak, has died in a freak accident after a goal post broke and part of it struck him on the head.

He was taking part in co-curricular activities with his classmates at SK St Anthony primary school when the incident occurred.

Bintulu police chief Bartholomew Umpit said the boy suffered severe injuries to the head from a piece of the goal post, which is believed to have broken during the co-curricular activity, Bernama reported.

He was pronounced dead at the Bintulu Hospital.

Those with more information on this case may contact investigating officer Ahmad Amir Youb Bahari at 013-5653756 or the Bintulu police operations room at 086-318304.