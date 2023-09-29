Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi also calls for repacking of rice into 1kg or 2kg packs to make it easier for people struggling to make ends meet.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is prepared to offer land for rice farming to help the federal government overcome the shortage of local white rice, menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

He also suggested establishing imported rice subsidies until the local white rice supplies are adequate and called for rice to be repacked into smaller 1kg or 2kg packs to make it easier and cheaper for people struggling to make ends meet.

The government should also consider importing rice from other countries such as Indonesia which offers rice at cheaper prices,” he wrote on Facebook today.

He said local shortages and the rising cost of imported rice is greatly affecting the people.

“I have visited several locations to see for myself the reality of the situation. Some basic food items, such as local rice, eggs and susbidised cooking oil packets, are in short supply,” he said.

“This matter must be taken seriously by the state government”, he said.