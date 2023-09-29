Party chief Ewon Benedick says Sabah Pakatan Harapan should continue to have autonomy in deciding seat allocation and candidates for the next state assembly elections.

PETALING JAYA: The autonomy of Sabah Pakatan Harapan must be maintained to ensure the coalition can make decisions in the interest of Sabahans on its own, says Upko president Ewon Benedick.

He said autonomy is especially crucial when it comes to making important decisions, from seat allocation, election candidates to the lineup of the state leadership.

“We do not want any decisions to be made without consulting with all PH components here, (namely) Upko, Sabah PKR, Sabah DAP and Sabah Amanah,” he said, Bernama reported.

With the Sabah state assembly elections due to be held in two years, Sabah PH should continue to be given autonomy to make preparations and everything related to it, he said after chairing a party leadership meeting in Kota Kinabalu.

He said Upko now has a total of 160,041 registered members in 25 divisions, including four in Perak.

Sabah PH, previously in the opposition, became partners in the Hajiji Noor-led state government in January when the chief minister reshuffled his Cabinet after Sabah Umno retracted its support for Hajiji as chief minister.