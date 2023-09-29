The agriculture and food security minister says he had talks with representatives of the Indian prime minister.

TELUK INTAN: Discussions have been held with the Indian government over India’s restriction on exports of white rice, according to agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

He said the discussions were held yesterday with representatives of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. “We hope that this G2G meeting will help address the current supply problem,” he said here after a visit to a Felcra padi seed production plant.

Mohamad had previously said the main purpose of the discussions was to ask India to allow continued exports of white rice to Malaysia.

“This shows that we aren’t sitting still on ensuring adequate local rice supply and to ensure the price remains affordable,” he said.

Don’t resort to panic buying

Mohamad reminded the public to purchase rice according to their needs and refrain from panic buying. “If you need two bags of rice a month, then just buy two packets. Hopefully we can control the supplies in the market,” he said.

As part of the long-term plan to increase rice production, Mohamad said the ministry would expand a large-scale smart padi field programme in Felcra settlements in Kedah, Kelantan and Pahang soon.

He said the ministry would hold discussions with the Sarawak and Sabah state governments on developing more padi fields there.