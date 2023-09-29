Deputy IGP Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into former 1MDB lawyer Jasmine Loo has been completed, says deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said the investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action, Bernama reported.

“As we all know, the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by a public servant,” he was quoted as saying.

On Sept 4, the police seized assets totalling almost RM93.2 million that were linked to the 1MDB scandal, and which were acquired under the name of Jasmine.

The items included high-end condominiums, two Picasso paintings, luxury handbags and watches, and monies in bank accounts.

Meanwhile, Ayob said a total of 4,862 summonses were issued against foreigners who committed various traffic offences, between January and August this year.

Of the total, 2,720 summonses involved notices on vehicles, while the rest were handed directly to the traffic offenders.

However, he said only 1,703 summonses have been settled thus far.

As a result, he said the police launched a special operation dubbed “Op Saman Tertunggak Warga Asing” nationwide last week, starting with four states, namely Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and Perak.

“The operation is being carried out with the help of the road transport department,” he added.