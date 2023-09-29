Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the TH board has ‘recovered’ and is now ‘well managed’.

KUALA LUMPUR: The assets of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) that were handed over to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be returned to the TH board, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the decision was taken following the “recovery” of the board, which is now “well managed”.

“I have been closely monitoring the developments. I told you from the beginning when I took over this position (as prime minister), once Tabung Haji is well managed and convincing, then the finance ministry will start discussions to hand over all the assets that are now entrusted to the SPV.

“When I look at the public confidence (in TH), its efficient management and integrity, I believe there is no reason why the finance ministry cannot discuss and hand back the assets to Tabung Haji,” he said when launching TH’s 60th anniversary celebration here this morning.

TH had said on Dec 11, 2018 that it was transferring nearly RM19.9 billion in assets to the SPV to consolidate its financial position.

Later, asked by reporters if all the assets will be returned, Anwar said ‘yes’ without specifying any figure.

“I have spoken to my officers about it and perhaps the returning of assets will be done in stages,” he said.

He also said returning the assets will counter accusations made previously that they were being sold.

In August, former PAS ulama council member Dusuki Rani had lost his suit against former religious affairs minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa over comments on TH’s assets.

Mujahid had accused Dusuki of telling “lies and slander” for claiming that TH’s assets had been sold to non-Muslims.

