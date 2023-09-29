PBA says treated water production has reached almost 95% of capacity after the treatment plant was affected by turbid raw water at the Muda river.

GEORGE TOWN: Water supply has been restored to over 80% of consumers in Penang this afternoon after the treatment plant was affected by the high levels of turbidity in the Muda river this morning.

The Penang water supply corporation (PBA) said the intake inlet at Lahar Tiang was abstracting raw water at full capacity, while treated water production at the Sungai Dua plant has reached almost 95% of maximum capacity.

Supplies were restored at 3.30pm to 84% of consumers in Seberang Perai and on the island, PBA said in a statement.

Water supply disruptions had been reported this morning because floods in the Baling district of Kedah had raised the turbidity level of the Muda river, which supplies raw water to the Penang plants.

Water supply is expected to be fully restored by tomorrow.