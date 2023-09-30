Police believe the couple was involved in an argument as a result of jealousy.

ARAU: A nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at their home on Jalan Padang Nyu here, early today.

Arau police chief Ahmad Mohsin Rodi said the 31-year-old victim’s body was found in the bedroom in a pool of blood and covered with a blanket.

This came after her husband, a 38-year-old former soldier, surrendered himself to the Perlis police headquarters at about 10am today.

“The victim is believed to have been stabbed with a knife on the chest, with the stab wound about 2cm deep.”

Mohsin said the couple was believed to have been involved in an argument, triggered by jealousy, at about 6am.

The couple has two children, both boys aged eight and 10.

Mohsin said police recovered a knife, believed to have been used in the attack. It was found inside a bag in the kitchen.

He said the suspect had a previous conviction for drugs.