Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki says the agency did not apply for the Red Notice as it falls under the jurisdiction of the police.

KAJANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) says it will provide the police with the information required by Interpol for the Red Notice application against Muhyiddin Yassin’s son-in-law, Adlan Berhan, and his lawyer, Mansoor Saat.

“MACC did not apply for the Red Notice as it falls under the jurisdiction of the police. Interpol has requested some additional documents on the case, which we will give the police as soon as possible, maybe on Monday.

“I’m not sure about all the documents that will be provided, but I recall that among them are documents related to the draft charges,” MACC chief Azam Baki told reporters at an event held at the Kajang prison.

Yesterday, deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Interpol had requested additional information on the application.

He added that Bukit Aman was now waiting for MACC to furnish them with further details on their case against Adlan.

Adlan and Mansoor are being sought by MACC to assist in an investigation into a project involving the registration, recruitment and storage of foreign worker biometric data at a ministry.

MACC was previously reported to have said that they had left the country in May.

However, both Adlan and Mansoor subsequently issued statements through their lawyers denying that they were on the run from the law.

Azam also gave the latest update on two cases, one involving Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor and the other on allegations against five senior officers from the human resources ministry.

He said the investigation papers for both cases have been sent to the attorney-general’s chambers (AGC) for further action.

He added that he expects the AGC to decide on Sanusi’s case, which involves allegations of corruption and abuse of power pertaining to the mining of rare earth elements in Kedah, within the next two to three weeks.

As for the five senior officers from the human resources ministry, who were allegedly involved in a corruption case related to the recruitment of foreign workers, Azam said the investigation papers were submitted two months ago.