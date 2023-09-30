Sultan Muhammad V says emphasis must also be given to the development of cities at the state’s borders as economic activities are concentrated in such areas.

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, has called for an investment mission to be carried out to ensure the state continues to be promoted as a competitive investment destination.

The state needs sustainable development, with emphasis on environmental protection, he said in a Bernama report.

“Emphasis must also be given to the development of cities at the borders, considering that most of the population and economic activities of the people are concentrated in these areas.”

Sultan Muhammad V said this at an investiture ceremony for state honours held in conjunction with his 54th birthday celebration at the Balai Besar Palace in Kota Bharu. His speech was read by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra.

The Kelantan ruler also hoped that the state and federal governments complete high-impact infrastructure projects, such as the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai expressway, Central Spine Road, East Coast Rail Link and the upgrading of the Sultan Ismail Petra airport as planned.

He also called for more sustainable and holistic management of the state’s water resources, including reducing non-revenue water, which reached 53.7% last year.

Sultan Muhammad V called on the state government to further refine applications to change the status of agricultural land to ensure food security.

“I am aware that the economy in 2023 is expected to grow slowly due to international geopolitical tensions, which contribute to the increase in commodity prices and worsen global inflation,” he said.

“Therefore, I hope the government views this matter seriously.”

He hopes the state will undertake short-term measures to address the suffering of the people hit by the rising cost of living.