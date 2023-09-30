The deputy prime minister says these were among the main grouses of the Felda community.

BENTONG: The unity government is taking proactive steps to resolve four issues involving infrastructure in Felda settlements, namely the streetlights, rural health clinics, telecommunications and security checkpoints.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said surveys conducted by independent bodies revealed that these were among the main grouses of the Felda community.

He said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, at the Felda Day celebrations in July, had announced an allocation to cover the cost of operating streetlights, involving RM7.7 million per year, for the benefit of Felda residents.

“I have also discussed with the health minister (Dr Zaliha Mustafa) for Felda settlements to be given priority.”

He expected the 2024 budget to give more details on which rural health clinics in Felda areas will be developed.

Speaking at the Sentuhan Kasih Desa @ Simpang Pelangai programme here, Zahid said he had requested that more Felda areas be equipped with Starlink satellite devices to improve internet access.

Zahid called on menteris besar, elected representatives and government agency heads to meet the grassroots to understand the problems they are facing.

“The ‘government knows all’ era is over, and so is the era in which the government thinks it is right. We must go down to the ground to make more informed decisions.”