PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong Bank (HLB) has joined at least four other banks in extending a waiver of merchant service fees on those who accept e-wallet payments through the DuitNow system.

The waiver would remain in place until further notice, the bank said in a statement.

All HLB DuitNow merchants could now accept payments from major e-wallets in Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. They could also receive cross-border payments from China through WeChat Pay, said HLB managing director Kevin Lam.

Public Bank, Bank Islam and Maybank have also opted to postpone the lifting of the waiver until further notice, while CIMB Bank will maintain the waiver until Dec 31.