PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has dismissed talk that he would be made a minister in the wake of speculation that the prime minister would reshuffle his Cabinet.

Amirudin said he had no idea how such rumours came about, according to Utusan Malaysia.

“Talk that I would be given a ministerial post have been swirling since last year and I myself have not received any updates. No matter, it is the prime minister’s prerogative,” he was quoted as saying.

Amirudin, who is also a PKR vice-president, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would have to discuss the matter with the party’s leadership and leaders of the unity government coalition before appointing new ministers.

Anwar is the PKR president and chairman of Pakatan Harapan. On Wednesday, Anwar said he was “thinking” about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

Speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle gained traction after the civil service heads of five ministries were moved to new positions recently.

On a separate matter, Amirudin, who is also the Selangor PH chairman, said the coalition and its partner Barisan Nasional have yet to submit petitions to challenge the election results in four constituencies they lost in the state polls.

Amirudin said he was still awaiting their lawyer’s response.

It was previously reported that the PH and BN alliance was looking into contesting the results of four state seats, namely Dengkil, Gombak Setia, Sungai Kandis and Taman Medan. These four constituencies were won by Perikatan Nasional with majorities of less than 500 votes.