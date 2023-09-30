Johor exco member Jafni Shukor says 100 hot spots for floods had been identified in the state.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has allocated RM78 million to clean up rivers, drains and water reservoirs to prepare for possible floods.

State housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor said the work had been carried out in phases by the 16 local authorities in the state since last year.

He said the locations included the 100 hot spots for floods.

The clean-up also involved residential areas.

“We are doing this with the cooperation of various parties, including the irrigation and drainage department.

“Some of these tasks can be completed in three to six months,” he told reporters after officiating the Uda 2023 Carnival at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

Affordable houses

Meanwhile, on the construction of affordable houses, Jafni said the state government welcomed the cooperation of developers who are willing to build houses that cost RM300,000 and below.

“Previously, developers were worried that these affordable homes could not be sold, but now they need not fear as the state government will help market these properties. We will help sell them to the target group.

“We held a meeting with 57 housing developer companies some time ago. From that meeting, we got a commitment to build 14,000 affordable housing units throughout the state.”

Jafni was confident that with the cooperation of developers, the target set by the state government to build 30,000 affordable housing units by 2026 could be realised.