The head of the anti-corruption agency says it is the Election Commission which decides whether any person is eligible to be a candidate.

KAJANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has no authority to determine whether a person involved in corruption is eligible to contest in an election, according to MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

He said the question of eligibility comes under the purview of the Election Commission, as the regulator of elections, Bernama reported.

“We, in MACC, only investigate issues related to corruption or corruption offences under the Election Offences Act. Whether one can contest or not is up to the EC. So far, I have observed that some who have been charged in court have been allowed to contest,” he said.

The MACC chief said the commission had always cooperated with the EC in monitoring all elections.

Azam’s remarks were in response to a posting by Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi in which he questioned how those involved in corruption cases could contest as election candidates.

Puad’s posting appeared to be about the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election last month, which was held after the election court annulled the results of the 15th general election because of elements of corruption.

The seat had been won by Perikatan Nasional candidate Ahmad Amzad Hashim of PAS by a majority of more than 40,000 votes against candidates from Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Pejuang.

The BN candidate, Zubir Embong of Umno, challenged the results, and the election was annulled by the election court.

In the by-election held last month, Amzad was returned to Parliament for a third term, winning by a bigger majority of more than 47,000 votes.