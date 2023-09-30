The special grant to Sarawak is stipulated under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

PETALING JAYA: The special grant to Sarawak will remain at RM300 million for the 2024 budget, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

He said a new formula for the calculation of the grant had yet to be finalised, but it had been agreed that the amount would remain at RM300 million for Sarawak next year.

“The allocation of RM300 million is now subject to be gazetted. Once it is gazetted, it will be paid,” Fadillah was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post today.

“Definitely, the amount will be included in the 2024 budget.”

The special grants to Sarawak and Sabah are stipulated under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced in January that the special grant to Sarawak would be raised to RM300 million from RM16 million, while Sabah would receive RM260 million.

He also said the special grants would be reviewed every five years so that a more “reasonable” sum could be allocated.