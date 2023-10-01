They can accommodate 130,000 people during the northeast monsoon.

PAPAR: A total of 332 relief centres have been identified and prepared throughout Sabah to deal with disasters, especially floods and heavy rain during the northeast monsoon later this year.

Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Ali said the relief centres can accommodate 129,096 people.

Last year, 15 districts in Sabah were affected by floods, with 103 relief centres activated to house 17,565 victims.

“I also call on all district disaster management committees to ensure preparations and coordination at the district level are carried out immediately among agencies and NGOs,” Armizan said after attending the “Jaringan Komuniti Madani” programme here today.

On Sept 14, meteorological department director-general Helmi Abdullah said the monsoon transition phase, that began on Sept 19, would continue until November.

On Sept 27, the Sabah disaster management committee secretariat announced that the flood that occurred in the Beaufort district on Sept 22 had fully subsided, with 134 flood victims placed at the Selagon Hall having been allowed to return home.