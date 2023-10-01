The highest API reading at 155 was in Larkin, Johor.

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine areas in Peninsular Malaysia recorded unhealthy air pollutant index (API) readings of between 101 and 200 as of 4pm today.

According to the air pollutant index management system website, the highest API reading at 155 was in Larkin, Johor.

Also recording API readings above 150 were Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, and Bukit Rambai, Melaka, with both readings at 152.

Port Dickson recorded a reading of 151.

Unhealthy API readings were also reported in Cheras here at 144, Batu Pahat, Johor (133), Seberang Jaya, Penang (130), Banting, Selangor (122) and Melaka city (121).