The hashtag #KerajaanGagal had been frequently used on social media to criticise the Perikatan Nasional-led government during the pandemic.

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin claims the government is not doing enough to counter the ringgit’s slide against the US dollar, solve the current rice shortage, and tackle the increasing cost of living.

In a Facebook post, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general warned that unless the government addresses these issues, it could risk being labelled a “failed government” – the same moniker associated with the PN-led government when Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister.

The hashtag “#KerajaanGagal”, which translates to a “failed government”, was frequently used in numerous posts on social media to criticise the PN-led government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hamzah said the US dollar had regularly been above the RM4.70 mark this week and pointed out the “drastic impact” it had on the country’s economy and inflation rate, especially considering the country’s high food import bill.

“In the past, when the ringgit was trading below RM4.50, critics said the PN government lacked the ability to govern.

“But now, not only has the ringgit plunged to its worst level, we are also facing a rice supply crisis and the price of goods is continuing to rise.

“If this is how the country is being managed, don’t blame anyone for labelling this government a failed government,” the former home minister said.

Hamzah, who is the Larut MP, also claimed that the government had not introduced comprehensive intervention measures and instead was fond of “giving excuses”.