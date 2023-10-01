Anwar Ibrahim said school teachers could be trained by Permodalan Nasional to promote investment literacy among schoolchildren.

KEPALA BATAS: Investment literacy needs to be inculcated among the people from a young age, starting with schoolchildren, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said a discussion could be initiated with both education and higher education ministries on the idea of expanding the investment literacy awareness campaign into schools.

“(We) could select a few teachers (from each school) to be trained by Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB),” said Anwar.

“We train the teachers who’ll then be given the responsibility to provide additional awareness to school students or to provide them with early exposure to responsible investment,” he said at the opening of PNB’s financial literacy programme Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (Malaysian unit trust week) in Bertam.

On a separate matter, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, ticked off Bumiputera-based companies for being obsessed with pursuing profits and deviating from their agenda of Bumiputera economic empowerment, which was their founding purpose.

He said these companies would also resort to selling off assets when they incur losses as a result of poor governance.

“There needs to be a shift in thinking, not only among ministers, but all Bumiputera companies must understand their basic duties, and properly manage themselves and their holdings so that they don’t repeat their past flaws,” said the prime minister.