Police urge public not to make any speculation following the search and rescue operation for a missing Indian tourist in the same area.

IPOH: The body of a man was found in a river located in an area near the Perak-Pahang state border at 3.40pm yesterday.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Azri Ramli said the body could not be taken out due to rough terrain that required helicopter assistance.

He said a helicopter from the air operations force is expected to arrive at 9am today to retrieve the body.

“The identification process and an autopsy will be performed as soon as the body arrives at Hospital Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom in Cameron Highlands,” he said in a statement last night.

Azri said a press conference would be held after the autopsy and urged the public not to speculate on the incident.

Azri urged those with information to contact the operations room via 05-4915999 or the nearest police station.

He also called on the public not to share unverified information via social media.

Earlier yesterday, Azri said that the search and rescue operation (SAR) area for a tourist from India who went missing on Sept 22 while climbing Gunung Jasar, in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands had been expanded beyond the Perak border.

Yesterday was the sixth day of the search mission involving 101 officers and members from various agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Nandan Suresh Nadkarni, 44, was reported missing after climbing Gunung Jasar on Sept 22.

The victim had checked in at the Hikers Sleep Port Guest House, Tanah Rata on Sept 19 and was supposed to check out on Sept 24.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from around the Tanah Rata area, the victim left the hotel alone on Sept 22 to hike up.