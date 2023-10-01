Umno vice-president Johari Ghani said that, as in any other country, such decisions are the sole prerogative of the prime minister.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should not be put under any pressure to reshuffle his Cabinet, says Umno vice-president Johari Ghani.

The Titiwangsa MP said that, as in any other country, such decisions are the sole prerogative of the prime minister.

“In any government, the prime minister has the exclusive decision (on a reshuffle),” he told reporters after a visit to the Sungai Gapoi Orang Asli settlement in Bentong.

“We have to let the prime minister make his choice. Whether he wants to reshuffle (the Cabinet) or not, that’s his sole prerogative.

“We cannot put any pressure on the prime minister. We have chosen him as our prime minister, and we have to support him,” he said.

Johari said the public had to take into account the fact that Anwar’s unity government was set up only 10 months ago and had to deal with various global economic challenges while the government coalition’s component parties also needed to adjust to working with each other.

“It’s like playing football. The prime minister will decide his team. He can’t be playing on his own. Every player on a team has his expertise, but they need time to acclimatise themselves,” said Johari who was a second finance minister from 2016-18.

Johari was at the Orang Asli settlement to help with the Barisan Nasional campaign for the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7.

Speculation about a reshuffle had arisen lately after the death of Salahuddin Ayub, the domestic trade and cost of living minister.

On Friday, Anwar was asked by reporters if there could be changes soon. Anwar simply said: “I am thinking (about it).”