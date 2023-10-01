Budget 2024 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13.

PETALING JAYA: The education and health ministries will be among those which will receive the biggest allocations in Budget 2024, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar made the announcement at the launch of the Madani medical scheme and the Madani Afiat programme in Ipoh this morning, Bernama reported.

Budget 2024 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 13.

The education ministry received RM55.2 billion in the revised 2023 federal government budget which Anwar tabled on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, the health ministry was allocated RM36.3 billion, which included nearly RM3 billion for the appointment of over 1,500 permanent and contract health workers.

