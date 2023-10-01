The Sabah chief minister says several measures have been put in place to increase water and electricity supplies.

TUARAN: The Sabah government will ensure that water and electricity supply problems will be resolved within two to three years, chief minister Hajiji Noor said today.

He said several measures have been implemented to increase supplies.

He said the state government was taking measures to ensure that the people have access to clean water and uninterrupted electricity, which are currently major concerns.

“If these resources are managed properly, we can resolve these two issues,” he said.

Hajiji said a water treatment plant in Tamparuli is expected to be operational early next year which will increase water supply capacity by 80 million litres per day to meet the needs of northern Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

He said the state government has also begun constructing a RM380 million water treatment plant in Kogopon, Papar, to be completed in 2026.

As for electricity supply, a hydroelectric power plant and dam would be constructed in Ulu Padas, Tenom. The project is expected to be launched soon by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, he said.