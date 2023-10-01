Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says every citizenship application will be considered fairly.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 9,539 citizenship applications are being considered by the government for approval as of September this year, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the government, through the home ministry, would always consider every citizenship application fairly.

Saifuddin said the granting of Malaysian citizenship was the exclusive right of the federal government and it cannot be offered arbitrarily.

He said the government had also completed the draft amendments to Part III of the Federal Constitution regarding the acquisition of citizenship.

These would be presented to the Conference of Rulers this month, he said after attending the home ministry’s Madani programme at the Bandar Tun Razak Sports Complex here today.

At the function, Saifuddin issued decision letters to 19 people who had applied for citizenship.