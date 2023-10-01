Perikatan Nasional made a clean sweep of all 32 seats in the state election on Aug 12.

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu state assembly which convened today made history with the absence of an opposition bloc.

The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, consented to the first session of the 15th state assembly to be convened today, Bernama reported.

Menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, state assembly Speaker Nor Hamzah and his deputy, Khazan Che Mat, were also present.

Perikatan Nasional made a clean sweep of all 32 seats – PAS with 27 and Bersatu five – in the state election on Aug 12, leaving Terengganu without an opposition for the first time.

Last month, Kijal assemblyman Razali Idris, who heads the tourism, culture and environment committee, said the Terengganu government was considering appointing four assemblymen.

Razali said the appointments had been discussed and a decision would be made soon.

Samsuri previously said the state constitution gave the state government the authority to appoint assemblymen in cases where certain groups or communities were not represented.