Two men and a Vietnamese woman were arrested in police raids on two buildings in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized RM1.5 million in untaxed contraband liquor in two raids in Cheras and arrested two men and a Vietnamese woman.

Cheras police chief Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the 44-year-old Vietnamese woman was arrested at a building in Jalan Sungai Besi, where police confiscated 108 boxes of liquor and 116 cartons of various brands.

After questioning the suspect, police raided another premises and arrested two men, a Malaysian and a foreigner, aged 29 and 31, later that day.

Nine boxes of Corona Extra liquor, 1,818 cartons of various brands and a lorry were seized.

Abduction case

Zam Halim said an investigation paper involving five policemen suspected of abducting a man from a restaurant in Desa Petaling on Tuesday, would be referred to Bukit Aman first.

On Friday, media reported that five policemen were among six people arrested after a victim claimed he was snatched by a group of men before being beaten up.