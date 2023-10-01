The deputy prime minister also says he is willing to accept any portfolio following rumours he would be made the home minister.

PETALING JAYA: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi this evening hinted that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, days after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was “thinking about it”.

Zahid, who is deputy prime minister, said a reshuffle was in order as no one had been appointed to succeed Salahuddin Ayub as the minister for domestic trade and cost of living since he died in July.

“There has to be one (a Cabinet reshuffle). I think it will take place soon,” Zahid said, according to Bernama.

Zahid’s comments on a possible reshuffle came a day after Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari shot down rumours that he would be made a minister.

Asked about talk that he would be appointed as the home minister, Zahid said he was prepared to accept any responsibility entrusted to him. Zahid was home minister from 2013-2018.

Separately, the current home minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also secretary-general of PKR, declined to comment when asked about a rumour he would replace Salahuddin, Bernama reported.

Zahid said he had seen the poster (being circulated on social media) about his new position “but the prime minister has said nothing to me”.

“But wherever I am placed, I am prepared to go,” said Zahid, who also holds the portfolio for rural and regional development.

Zahid was speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Putrajaya Umno division. He said he hoped that Anwar would reintroduce the federal territories ministry. Last year the ministry was restructured as the federal territories department, which was placed under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle gained traction after the civil service heads of five ministries were moved to new positions recently.